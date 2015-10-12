* Unity government proposal came after months of UN talks
By Patrick Markey and Ahmed Elumami
ALGIERS/TRIPOLI, Oct 12 After months of stalled
negotiations, the United Nations has handed Libya's warring
factions a unity government proposal in what it calls a major
step towards ending the crisis, but the applause of Western
officials cannot disguise serious obstacles.
The proposal is just that, one hinging on the approval of
both sides, and hardliners may treat a weak accord as a chance
to drag Libya and its oil wealth deeper into war and division.
Already splits are cropping up. Voices in both camps have
criticised a proposal some say the U.N. wants to impose. Others
have flatly rejected the deal despite warnings that naysayers
will be internationally isolated and maybe even sanctioned.
Those responses may be posturing. But a failure to secure a
national government could be disastrous for a North African OPEC
state already deeply fractured from the internecine fighting
that emerged from the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Libya's once robust oil production has been crippled by
fighting, its foreign reserves are evaporating and Western
nations are wary of the growing presence of Islamic State
militants and people traffickers using the chaos to expand.
For a year, the capital Tripoli has been under the control
of a loose alliance of armed factions known as Libya Dawn. They
set up their own self-declared government and reinstated the
former parliament, the General National Congress, or the GNC.
Libya's internationally recognized government and elected
parliament have operated out of the east of sprawling Libya,
backed by a coalition including a divisive ex-Gaddafi general,
Khalifa Haftar, former rebels and federalist forces.
U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon has proposed six members for a
presidential council to head up the unity government, including
delegates from both factions, but acknowledged those names were
a U.N. suggestion based on the talks.
"I think what Leon did was a complete farce. We were
surprised by the proposal," GNC member Mahmoud al-Gharyani said.
"There must be a compromise because what has happened is not
right and will never be acceptable."
Members of the elected House of Representatives also appear
split and they were expected to take a vote shortly.
More important will be reactions of the armed actors on the
ground, where a myriad of brigades of former rebels who once
fought together against Gaddafi now dominate different cities
and regions in lieu of a real army.
Negotiations were complex because neither side is fully
united, and among their armed backers are commanders opposed to
a peace deal with hated rivals, or more loyal to regional and
tribal interests than any national government.
Misrata council, whose military faction has backed Libya
Dawn in Tripoli, endorsed the U.N. proposal. But the rival
military council in the western city of Zintan rebuffed it and
called for Libyan-only talks.
"The proposal of the U.N. unity government is a
disappointment. The appointment of two godfathers of war is
unbelievable," the Zintan council said, referring to two of the
GNC allies mooted for the unity agreement.
COMPLICATED TIMING
The proposal's timing is complicated by the Oct. 20 end of
mandate of the elected parliament. The house has voted to extend
its own term in office so it can hand over to the next elected
body. But its opponents say it has lost legitimacy.
The U.N. power-sharing deal calls for an executive council,
with the current House of Representatives as the main
legislature, while a state council would be a consultative
second chamber mostly consisting of GNC members.
Mattia Toaldo, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign
Relations, said Leon may have taken a calculated gamble, putting
forward names as a way to pressure the two sides into a pact.
But risks of failure are high.
Before the talks began, armed factions staged tit-for-tat
air strikes on rival cities. And two factions were fighting for
control of the important oil ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf.
"The two potential outcomes are either a new offensive on
Tripoli to 'liberate' it from the GNC or the continued de facto
partition of the country, with Haftar playing an ever growing
role," Toaldo said.
SANCTIONS OR AGREEMENT?
Haftar, a former Gaddafi ally who returned from exile in the
United States, has already led his Libyan National Army forces
in an offensive against Islamist fighters and former rebels in
the eastern city of Benghazi.
The Tripoli camp rejects any Haftar role in a new government
as a red line. Given the general's support in the east, many
hundreds of kilometres (miles) from Tripoli, he appears unlikely
to step aside, analysts say.
In a further sign of Libya's fragmentation, federalist
forces commander Ibrahim al-Jathran, whose men hold two major
oil ports and support the recognized government alongside
Haftar, this month broke ranks with the former general.
Local political positions will also depend on the reactions
of regional powers. Egypt has backed the internationally
recognized government, for example, and its stance if the U.N.
deal fails may be crucial. In February, Cairo carried out air
strikes on Islamist militant camps inside Libya near its border.
Barring a unity government, foreign mediators will have few
foreseeable options. Sanctions are possible. The European Union
has been crafting potential moves against three Tripoli leaders
and commanders, as well as Haftar and his air force chief.
"Eventually, Europe and the U.S. will come around the
pragmatic idea that the only way to achieve a degree of
stability in Libya is to support one of the factions in
conflict," Riccardo Fabiani at Euroasia Group said.
"Which one is picked will depend a lot on conditions on the
ground and how the regional actors will position themselves."
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)