By Ayman Al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 19 Libya's
internationally-recognised parliament decided on Monday to
reject a United Nations proposal for a unity government,
lawmakers said, in a blow to efforts to end a political crisis.
But the House of Representatives (HoR) said it would
continue to take part in U.N.-backed peace talks with its
rivals, based in the capital, Tripoli.
Libya is in the grip of a war between the
internationally-recognized government and its elected parliament
on the one side and and an unofficial self-styled government
controlling Tripoli. Each side is backed by rival alliances of
armed factions.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Western powers
are pushing for both sides to accept the U.N. accord, fearing
violence has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground and
illegal migrant smugglers to take advantage of the chaos.
The recognised government has operated out of the east of
the country since last year when an armed faction called Libya
Dawn took over Tripoli, set up its own government and reinstated
a former parliament known as the GNC.
The U.N. proposal came after months of protracted
negotiations between delegates from both sides, who have faced
pressure from hardliners and from continued fighting on the
ground that has halted part of Libya's oil production.
"The majority of the HoR members rejected the U.N.-proposed
unity government in today's meeting and called for the peace
dialogue to be continued," the parliament member and its general
rapporteur Saleh Ghalma said.
The parliament spokesman Faraj Hashem confirmed the
rejection but said the House of Representatives had not voted on
it. "The president of the House, Aghila Saleh, read a statement
and left, this is an arbitrary decision," he told Reuters.
The Tripoli-based parliament has not decided on the U.N.
proposal.
The United Nations proposed a national unity government to
the warring factions this month.
Fayez Seraj, a lawmaker from the House of Representatives,
would be prime minister with three deputy prime ministers from
the west, east - representing the Tripoli and Benghazi
administrations - and south of the country.
One senior figure each from the western and eastern sides
would sit on a six-seat presidential council.
Ghalma said the House of Representatives had rejected all
amendments added by the U.N. special envoy to Libya Bernardino
Leon to a draft agreement initialled in July. "We demand to have
one prime minister with only two deputies," Ghalma said.
The parliament decision comes two weeks after Western powers
endorsed the unity government proposed by the U.N. and called on
Libya's factions to accept it.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Al-Umami; Editing by Andrew
Roche)
