BENGHAZI Libya Oct 23 At least nine people were
killed and dozens more injured in Libya's second city Benghazi
on Friday when mortar shells hit a protest against a United
Nations proposal for a unity government to end a political
crisis, medical sources said.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
caught in a conflict that pits the internationally recognised
government and its armed backers against a rival government set
up by an armed alliance that took over the capital last year.
Waving banners and placards, more than 2,000 people had
taken to Benghazi's al-Keesh square to demonstrate against the
U.N. proposal when at least seven mortar shells hit the crowd,
the hospital sources said. More than 20 were wounded.
Benghazi has become one front in Libya's multi-sided war,
with General Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army forces
fighting an alliance of Islamist fighters and former
anti-Gaddafi rebels.
Indiscriminate shelling and rockets sometimes hit civilian
areas in the city, which is split into areas controlled by the
rival armed factions. In some neighbourhoods, life continues as
usual, with banks and restaurants open, while fighting has
reduced other areas to rubble.
The United Nations has presented a proposal for a national
unity government between the two main political factions to end
the chaos, but attempts to reach a deal have stalled as both
sides face resistance from within their ranks.
