BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 29 Unidentified warplanes have carried out air strikes on Libya's Sirte city, targeting areas controlled by Islamic State militants in the south and west, an eyewitness said on Thursday.

The strikes, around midnight, were the second on Islamic State in the city this month. Neither of Libya's rival governments nor other warring factions immediately claimed responsibility.

(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet)