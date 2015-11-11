(Adds LNA comment, and background)
BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 11 At least 16 people have
been killed in heavy fighting in the Libyan city of Benghazi
between forces allied with the official government and Islamic
State fighters, a military commander said on Wednesday.
Benghazi, caught up in fighting for more than a year, is
just one front in Libya's multi-sided war involving two
competing governments -- an official one in the east and a
self-declared one controlling Tripoli -- and the loose
coalitions of armed factions backing them.
Battles involving air strikes erupted on Tuesday between
Gen. Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, and
militants allied with Islamic State, military spokesman Milad
Zwei told Reuters.
"Our special forces are making progress and have recaptured
the air defence camp between Mash'hash and Sidi Faraj districts.
The camp was captured last year by Islamic State," he said.
Haftar declared war on Islamist fighters in Benghazi more
than a year ago and he was later named commander in chief for
the official government. But his campaign has failed to sweep
out militants from the city.
Both sides have alternately held the upper hand in the
fighting. Islamic State fighters are also increasingly in the
battle, including foreign jihadists.
Four years after former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi fell in
a civil war, Libya still has no national army. The two competing
governments have forces loyal to them but these often answer to
regional, tribal or local commanders first.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)