* Attempted jail break stunned authorities
* Attack bore hallmarks of Islamic State
* Group seeking to exploit Libya chaos
By Patrick Markey and Ahmed Elumami
MISRATA, Libya, Nov 13 The attack bore all the
traits of Islamic State in Iraq. A small unit of militants,
armed with Kalashnikov rifles and suicide belts, hit the Tripoli
prison just before sunrise.
Blasting though a wall, four fighters worked their way
through the heavily guarded compound before firing a
rocket-propelled grenade to breach the cells inside.
Their target, security sources say, was a jailed Libyan
Islamic State militant. Clashes erupted. Two of the attackers, a
Moroccan and a Sudanese, detonated suicide belts and shortly
afterwards all four, and the militant, were dead.
The prison break failed. But it was another illustration of
the tactics employed by an Islamic State front determined to
emulate the success of the group's founders in Iraq and Syria.
"When we see them fighting, they are well trained. There
were only four, but they destabilised the whole base," said
Muaad Khalil, a spokesman for forces at the Maitiga base. "Who
would have thought to attack this base, but they did."
Four years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
locked in a conflict between two rival governments -- an
official one in the east, and a self-declared one controlling
Tripoli -- and the many armed factions that back them.
Far from the battlefields of Iraq and Syria, Islamic State
has steadily grown in Libya's chaos, controlling the city of
Sirte, and worrying Western governments who fear it can only
become stronger in the post-revolution mess.
They have left their mark on the North African state. They
have massacred Christian Egyptians on a Libyan beach, publicly
flogged criminals in Sirte, stormed oilfields, and attacked a
five-star Tripoli hotel.
But while Libya's turmoil and history of jihadism offered
fertile ground, Islamic State has run up against the heavily
armed factions and rival Islamists already in place.
Even as they lay claim to Sirte, Libya's Islamic State
followers have been ousted from Derna city by local fighters,
and have shown they cannot hold ground or muster the finances
and oil resources they benefit from in Iraq.
"They clearly want to expand from Sirte," one Western
diplomat said. "They continue to maintain the ability to carry
out one-offs outside their main area, but they are still small."
JIHADIST HISTORY
Libya has a long history of jihadism. Men from the Libya
Islamic Fighting Group fought in Afghanistan. Later, Libyan al
Qaeda militants were accused in the U.S. embassy bombings in
Tanzania and Kenya in 1998.
After the fall of Gaddafi, and with the steady fracturing of
Libya between rival brigades of former rebels, the Islamist
militants among them found room to grow.
One group, Ansar al Sharia in Benghazi, was blamed for the
2012 attack that killed the U.S. ambassador there.
As in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State draws recruits from
local groups, security sources and local residents say. But
Derna also showed their limits.
Even after Islamic State leaders arrived to recruit in July,
fighting erupted as Derna Islamists and citizens fed up with
foreign jihadists drove Islamic State out.
But in Sirte, security sources and residents say, they found
a more suitable base by tapping into frustrations in Gaddafi's
home town, where many felt sidelined after the revolution.
"Daesh saw Sirte as the perfect place. Some Gaddafi
followers are now Daesh members," said local military commander
Ismail Al-Mjaree, using an Arabic name for the group. "In Derna,
they didn't have that environment."
Targeted assassinations of rivals and security officials
began last year, and Islamic State forces moved in force on
Sirte in February and March, taking a radio station and other
important buildings.
Forces from Misrata - a port city that is home to one of the
country's more powerful military factions - arrived to take back
Sirte. But fearing large-scale casualties and blaming a lack of
support from Tripoli, they retreated, although hostilities may
be resumed at some point.
HIT-AND-RUN
Security sources in Tripoli and Misrata estimate Islamic
State has at least 500 fighters inside Sirte, and numbers are
growing thanks to the arrival of foreign recruits.
Most of Islamic State's leaders are Libyan, some who spent
time in Abu Salim prison during the Gaddafi era or had ties to
Ansar al Sharia. One top leader, security sources said, is
Hassan al-Karami, a Benghazi native once jailed for Islamist
militancy.
The SITE jihadi monitoring service, citing Libyan media
sources, reported that Abu Ali al-Anbari, believed to be Islamic
State governor for Syria directly under Islamic State leader Abu
Bakr al-Baghdadi, had arrived in Sirte by sea.
"They control the whole city and the suburbs. No one can
fight back there now," one Libyan security source said. "They
are Sudanese, Egyptians and Tunisians in large numbers."
Tunisian gunmen who attacked foreign tourists at a hotel in
Sousse and the Bardo museum in Tunis this year were trained at
camps in Libya. Islamic State claimed both attacks, though they
may have been tied to another group.
So far, Islamic State has carried out mostly hit-and-run
strikes or high-profile attacks such as the Tripoli prison
assault or the attack on the Corinthia hotel in the capital,
which killed nine people including a French national and an
American.
The group has also targeted the oil industry. It attempted
to breach the defences of the Es Sider oil port, but failed. Its
fighters overran oilfields south of Sirte, kidnapping several
foreigners, but without taking control of the fields.
"The Islamic State in Libya doesn't have comparable revenue
streams - no oil sales, no sizeable population to tax and
extort," said Geoff Porter, a North Africa expert at West
Point's Combating Terrorism Center.
"In Libya, there is a superabundance of armed groups. For
the most part they are busy fighting each other, but they could
potentially be harnessed to eliminate Islamic State."
SHARIA LAW
Events in Sirte are hard to verify. But as in Iraq and
Syria, Islamic State appears to be slowly imposing its vision on
the city, carrying out punishments such as crucifixions and
public floggings, residents say.
Taking over city institutions and banks, Islamic State
forces merchants and shopkeepers to pay a tax that would
normally go to the state, and an Islamic court is in place.
Barbers are banned from shaving off beards and smoking
Shisha pipes in cafes has been stopped. Female students have
been forced to wear one-piece robes.
A former bank employee and other residents said the local
Islamic State organisation appeared to be struggling to manage
the city financially. Prices of local goods are rising and other
products are disappearing.
"Life in Sirte is almost non-existent," one resident said.
"People do not have enough money to flee the city."
Twice in the last month, though, residents in Sirte say they
saw unidentified warplanes attacking districts controlled by
Islamic State.
Neither of Libya's two governments acknowledged
responsibility though both they and foreign countries, including
the United States, have carried out such raids in the past.
"We don't have night vision for those kind of strikes," said
one security source in Misrata. "But you know, the whole world
is against Islamic State now."
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Giles Elgood)