ALGIERS Nov 17 The United Nations will restart
talks with Libya's rival factions to address outstanding hurdles
to a unity government, giving priority to security issues, the
new U.N. envoy for the country said on Tuesday.
A year of U.N.-sponsored negotiations have so far failed to
reach agreement on a proposed national government to end the
turmoil in the North African country, four years after the
uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi as leader.
Libya has slipped deeper into chaos with two rival
governments, each backed by a multitude of armed factions.
Western governments worry the mayhem has allowed Islamic State
militants to gain a foothold there.
Moderates on both sides have agreed to the unity government
proposal, as have some of the armed factions. But hardliners in
both camps are holding out against the deal.
"Continuity of the dialogue process and building on what has
been achieved to date is the way forward," said German diplomat
Martin Kobler, who formally took over from Spaniard Bernardino
Leon on Tuesday as the U.N. Libya envoy.
He said in a statement he would meet negotiators and members
of a U.N.-proposed presidency council that will become the
executive of any power-sharing government. Talks on
security-related issues would be a priority.
Kobler is an experienced U.N. official who has held top
posts in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
