TRIPOLI Nov 22 The new United Nations envoy to
Libya on Sunday urged warring factions to sign up to a
previously negotiated agreement for a unity government, saying
there could be consultations but no changes to the draft.
U.N.-sponsored talks to end the conflict between Libya's two
rival governments and their armed factions have stalled since
hardliners in both camps have resisted voting on the deal, which
Western governments hope will lead to stability.
New envoy Martin Kobler met over the weekend with the
internationally recognised government and elected parliament in
the east, and with representatives of the self-declared
government in Tripoli and its parliament.
"We maybe need a quick round of consultation, but not to
change the draft... I will not open the draft," Kobler said
after talks in Tripoli. "I push for quick decisions, but not for
hasty decisions."
Four years after rebellion ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has
slipped ever deeper into unrest with rival brigades of former
rebel fighters backing two loose political alliances in a battle
for control of the OPEC oil-producing country.
The U.N. agreement proposes a unity government led by a
presidential council of a prime minister, five deputy prime
ministers and three senior ministers -- an unwieldy arrangement
meant to appease all parties.
The elected House of Representatives in the east will be the
main legislature, alongside a second chamber, the State Council,
that includes members of the reinstated parliament, the General
National Congress in Tripoli. The deal also envisages
demobilization of armed factions.
But both houses are still to vote on the deal. Already
critics in both camps dismiss it, and there are questions about
how the new government will be implemented and where it will
operate if it gets backing on the ground.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Stephen Powell)