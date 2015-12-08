ALGIERS Dec 8 The United Nations urged Libyan
lawmakers who signed a separate peace proposal to back a
U.N.-sponsored deal between the country's warring factions,
saying remaining differences could be worked out after the
accord.
After a year of negotiations, the United Nations has
proposed a national unity deal between Libya's two rival
governments and their parliaments, one based in Tripoli, and the
internationally recognized one in the east.
Western powers have backed the U.N. proposal as the only
solution to a conflict that is allowing Islamic State militants
to gain a foothold in the North African oil producer.
Moderates in both camps have accepted the U.N. agreement,
but hardliners are resisting any deal to end the conflict four
years after a NATO-backed rebellion ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
A group of lawmakers from Tripoli's General National
Congress (GNC) and the House of Representatives over the weekend
announced in Tunisia a separate deal without U.N. involvement
and said they would put that to the vote in each parliament.
"I encourage those who still oppose to join the majority;
the remaining questions can be addressed after forming the new
government," U.N. envoy Martin Kobler said in a statement late
on Monday.
"I have met today the two delegations of HOR and GNC, who
signed a declaration in Tunis yesterday. I urged them to join
the process; Libyan people cannot tolerate any more delay."
Western governments and Libyan leaders plan to meet in Rome
next week to push the factions to agree to the U.N. proposal
that calls for a presidential committee of representatives to
name a government.
But splits within each faction have delayed the signing of
any deal with each camp demanding more concessions. Opponents
say the agreement does not address key points on balance of
power and security arrangements such as the new Libyan army.
A group of lawmakers from the House of Representatives said
on Monday they still backed the U.N. deal rejecting any separate
negotiations.
After the fall of Gaddafi, rival brigades of former rebels
who once fought together turned against one another, fighting
for control of the country and its resources.
Tripoli has been controlled since last year by a faction
called Libya Dawn that drove with rivals inside the capital, set
up its own government and reinstated the old parliament.
The internationally recognized government and the elected
House of Representatives now operates in the east backed by
another coalition of former rebels and a former Gaddafi ally
Gen. Khalifa Haftar who they named armed forces commander.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey)