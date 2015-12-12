* Rome conference seeks final deal to save Libya
* Hardliners resist proposed UN unity government
* Sanctions, foreign aid possible after new deal
* West wants to stop Islamic State spread in Libya
By Patrick Markey
ALGIERS, Dec 13 After a year of U.N. talks to
end Libya's conflict, Western powers are coaxing the warring
factions closer to a deal they hope can help stop the spread of
Islamic State militancy in the North African country.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will co-chair a meeting
of European, Middle Eastern and North African powers in Rome on
Sunday to push the two camps to sign the U.N. proposal.
Delegations from Libya's two rival governments have agreed
to Dec. 16 as a date to sign, but opponents are resisting. Past
deadlines have slipped while wide areas of the large
oil-producing country splintered into fiefs of rival armed
factions.
Four years after a rebellion toppled Muammar Gaddafi,
Islamic State has established a presence there, away from their
strongholds in Syria and Iraq. This prompted France and Italy
this week to urge action on Libya.
"Mobilising international support to assist Libyan
authorities to take decisive measures to combat, contain and
eliminate this imminent danger is a must," U.N. envoy Martin
Kobler told the Security Council on Friday.
The recognised government and elected House of
Representatives have operated only in the east of Libya since
last year, when the capital Tripoli was seized by a faction that
set up its own government. Each side is backed by competing
alliances of former anti-Gaddafi rebels.
Western officials and diplomats say the Rome meeting will be
an effort to present a united international front, push for a
final deal and show Libyans they are supported.
Kobler is working to get both parliaments to ratify a deal.
But, diplomats and Western officials say, if that doesn't
happen, a "Plan B" will be signatures from lawmakers in each
camp and independents who already agree, as a way to bypass
opponents who would be urged to join later.
"At the end, we will have a date for signature. He is aiming
for something before Christmas," a Western diplomat said. "But
there is uncertainty about how wide support is on the ground,
and about the security situation in Tripoli."
The U.N. proposal calls for a presidential council with the
House of Representatives as the legislature alongside a second
consultative chamber, the State Council.
The presidential council could form a government in 30 days
once a deal is signed and that would be ratified by parliament
and backed by the U.N. Security Council resolution. Sanctions
against those who opposed may come after, diplomats said.
"Either we get a vote before the end of the month, or we can
move to Plan B," one North African diplomat said.
But with Libya already fragmented, questions remain about
how opponents and armed factions who reject the deal will react
to what they will see as an unrepresentative Tripoli government
and how they can be brought onboard after.
"Ending negotiations will strengthen hardliners; Granting
recognition to a government that has insufficient backing will
condemn it to irrelevance," International Crisis Group said in a
statement before the Rome meeting.
AIR STRIKES, UNITED ARMY
Any government faces huge challenges with the oil industry
battered by attacks and protests. Output is less than half of
1.6 million barrels per day the OPEC state had before 2011.
Security for Tripoli and assembling a military force for a
new government will be key. Libya has no real national army, but
two coalitions of forces whose ranks have fragmented.
Exploiting the anarchy, Islamic State set up base in Sirte.
With around 3,000 fighters, it has attacked a hotel and a prison
in Tripoli, oil fields and military checkpoints.
Western officials say Libyans will have to decide what
foreign help they want, but more unilateral air strikes on
militants are not ruled out. The United States has carried out
strikes and France also conducted surveillance flights.
But with most opposing "boots on the ground", initial
efforts will likely focus on training and aiding local forces.
"There won't a Libyan army as we'd like it, but there are a
number of forces, which if they worked together would have
enough strength to hit Daesh," said one Western official using
the Arabic term for Islamic State.
Uniting factions will prove tricky. Two years ago, when
international community tried to rebuild an army, many programs
fell apart as rival brigades descended into infighting.
Powerful Misrata brigades helped take Tripoli last year, but
they now back the U.N. deal. In the capital, their forces sit
uneasily alongside Tripoli brigades who oppose the accord.
Misrata is closest to Islamic State on front lines. But
Ibrahim Jathran, whose forces control nearby oil ports and is
allied with the east, may also need to join in the battle.
"LNA by itself can't defeat Daesh, it will need some of the
Misrata militias and Jathran," another diplomat said. "We don't
know who the right partner is. Until we look at their
capabilities, we can't say."
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris and Jonathan
Landay in Washington; Editing by Mark Heinrich)