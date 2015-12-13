* Joint statement calls for immediate ceasefire
* Says those who do not sign unity deal will be cut off
* Kerry says majority of factions ready to sign
* Sanctions, foreign aid possible after new deal
* West wants to stop Islamic State spread in Libya
(Adds Tripoli delegate reaction)
By Lesley Wroughton and Steve Scherer
ROME Dec 13 Global powers on Sunday backed the
formation of a national unity government in Libya, pledging
economic and security support to help stabilise the chaotic
North African country where Islamic State militants have a
foothold.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Italian counterpart
Paolo Gentiloni, joined by U.N. envoy Martin Kobler, were
optimistic that the majority of the representatives of Libya's
two rival governments would sign a unity deal on Dec. 16.
Representatives from 17 countries including Egypt, Germany,
Russia, Turkey, and China signed a joint statement calling for
an immediate ceasefire and promising to cut off contacts with
factions that do not sign the deal.
Fifteen Libyans from different groups also attended the
meeting. Past deadlines have slipped amid internal disagreements
in the sprawling, oil-producing country rife with armed groups.
"We stand ready to support the implementation of the
political agreement and underline our firm commitment to
providing the Government of National Accord with full political
backing and technical, economic, security and counter-terrorism
assistance, as requested," the statement said.
Both Kerry and Gentiloni, who co-chaired the meeting,
appeared confident a deal was around the corner, and stressed
that a unity government was needed also to fight the growing
threat from Islamic State militants.
"The message of today's meeting is clear," Gentiloni said.
"What matters is the stablisation of Libya because this too can
contribute to the fight against terrorism."
Libya has sunk deeper and deeper into chaos since a
Western-backed rebellion toppled Muammar Gaddafi four years ago.
The OPEC member now has two rival governments and two
parliaments each backed by competing armed factions. Divisions
over the U.N. deal are raising questions about how opponents
will react to any new government in the capital Tripoli.
Former colonial power Italy has sought to focus
international attention on the OPEC country's drift towards
anarchy, particularly since last month's deadly Islamic State
attacks in Paris. Libya is less than 300 km (190 miles) across
the Mediterranean Sea from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
ISLAMIC STATE
With around 3,000 fighters, Islamic State has solidified its
foothold in Libya by taking over the central city of Sirte. It
has attacked a hotel and a prison in Tripoli, oil fields and
military checkpoints, and issued a video of its militants
beheading 21 Egyptian Christians on a Libyan beach.
The U.N. brokered agreement would allow a new Libyan
government to ask for international military assistance to fight
Islamic State's growing presence.
The recognised government and elected House of
Representatives have operated only in the east of Libya since
last year, when the capital Tripoli was seized by a faction that
set up its own government. Each side is backed by competing
alliances of former anti-Gaddafi rebels.
Both of Libya's rival parliaments are splintered between
those who support or reject the U.N. deal. Moderates in the two
camps back the accord, but Western officials blame the
presidents of both legislatures for blocking a vote.
Some representatives of Tripoli-based GNC parliament said
GNC delegates attending the Rome talks did not represent their
self-declared government.
"In my opinion, the U.N.-brokered political agreement will
die just like the Rome conference will after today," GNC
lawmaker Abdulqader Hawaili told Reuters.
The U.N. proposal calls for a presidential council with the
House of Representatives as the legislature alongside a second
consultative chamber, the State Council.
The presidential council could form a government in 30 days
once a deal is signed and that would be ratified by parliament
and bolstered by a U.N. Security Council resolution.
"We are prepared to meet with (the national unity
government) rapidly in order to facilitate their capacity to
govern," Kerry said, addressing the country's fragmentation.
Any government faces huge challenges, with the oil industry
reeling from attacks and protests. Output is less than half of
the 1.6 million barrels per day the OPEC state had before 2011.
Western officials do not rule out more unilateral air
strikes on militants. The United States has carried out air
strikes and France has conducted surveillance flights.
But with most in the West opposing troop deployments on the
ground, initial efforts will likely focus on training and aiding
local forces.
