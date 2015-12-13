ROME Dec 13 Western powers called for a
ceasefire in Libya on Sunday to pave the way for an agreement to
form a national unity government, which U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said the majority of factions were ready to sign.
Most representatives of the two rival governments currently
in power in Libya "have come together and are ready to sign an
agreement, and they refuse to be blocked by one or two people or
individual politics," Kerry told reporters.
Seventeen countries met in Rome to give a final push to a
year of U.N.-led negotiations for the formation of a unity
government in Libya, promising political, economic and security
backing, according to a statement.
