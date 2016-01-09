BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 9 A major power plant in
the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has been attacked by
militants, an army commander and a plant employee said on
Saturday.
The employee said the shelling started late on Friday
evening and continued into the morning, shutting down one of the
plant's units and starting a fire that sent black smoke
billowing into the sky.
The fire was later extinguished, he said.
Military Commander Fadhal al-Hassi told Reuters Islamic
State fighters were to blame. This could not be independently
confirmed, though other Islamist groups operating in Benghazi do
not tend to target civilian infrastructure.
Libya has slipped into turmoil following the uprising that
toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with rival militias, factions
and governments competing for power and for the country's oil
wealth.
On Thursday, dozens of police recruits were killed in a
truck bombing claimed by Islamic State in the western town of
Zliten.
Earlier this week, Islamic State militants attacked major
oil terminals at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, triggering several days
of clashes and causing fires at seven oil storage tanks.
The Petroleum Facilities Guard said the last of those fires
were put out on Friday.
Benghazi has seen months of heavy fighting between Islamist
militants and military forces allied to the country's
recognised, eastern-based government.
The power plant, which supplies much of eastern Libya,
currently has an output of 910 MW. That is some 170 MW short of
demand, meaning power is rationed to residential parts of
Benghazi for several hours a day.
It was unclear how output might be affected by the shelling
on Friday and Saturday.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)