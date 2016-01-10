BENGHAZI Libya Jan 10 Unidentified aircraft
attacked an Islamic State convoy on Sunday near the Libyan city
of Sirte, a resident told Reuters.
The coastal city has been controlled for months by the
militant group, which has used it as a base from which to try to
expand its presence in Libya.
The witness account could not be verified, and the air force
allied to one of Libya's competing governments, based in the
east of the country, said it had not carried out any strikes.
Also on Sunday, a spokesman for the Petroleum Facilities
Guard said three boats had tried to attack the oil port of
Zueitina.
The guards repelled the attack before the boats reached the
port, hitting one of the vessels and setting it on fire, Ali
al-Hassi said.
He said Islamic State militants were suspected of carrying
out the attack.
Earlier this week Islamic State launched an assault on the
major Libyan oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which lie
between Zueitina and Sirte.
Clashes over three days left 18 guards dead and more than 50
injured, Hassi said on Sunday, giving an updated toll. They also
triggered fires at seven oil storage tanks that were later
extinguished.
Zueitina oil port was closed in November in a move linked to
the wider dispute between Libya's rival governments. The export
terminals at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf have been closed since
December 2014.
The U.N. is currently trying to win support for a plan to
form a national unity government, though it has faced resistance
from factions on the ground.
Islamist militants have taken advantage of a security vacuum
that developed as numerous rival groups have competed for power
and for Libya's oil wealth since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in
2011.
On Thursday a suicide truck bombing claimed by Islamic
State killed dozens of police recruits in the Western city of
Zliten, in one of the worst attacks of recent years.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)