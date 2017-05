RABAT Jan 11 Libya's National Oil Corporation has emptied oil storage tanks in Ras Lanuf as a precaution after the Islamic State group attacked Libya's two biggest oil ports last week, an official from the company said on Monday.

"We have taken all the oil stored in the tanks there (Ras Lanuf) to a safer location," Mohamed al-Manfi, an oil official in eastern Libya said. (Reporting By Ayman al-Warfalli, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Susan Fenton)