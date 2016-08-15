* Eastern forces reject Tripoli government authority
* Disputes keep oil output at 200,000 bpd
* Tripoli government has deal to reopen major oil ports
By Ayman al-Warfalli
MARJ, Libya, Aug 15 Forces loyal to Libya's
eastern government will secure major oil ports and fields to
"protect" them, a senior commander said, signalling possible
conflict with a U.N.-backed administration in Tripoli which is
taking steps to restart crude production.
Abdulrazak al-Nazhuri, chief-of-staff for General Khalifa
Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), also restated a threat to
target oil tankers that do not have permission from eastern
authorities to dock.
Since a 2011 revolt against Muammar Gaddafi, Libya's oil
sector has been steadily disrupted by competing governments and
their armed allies, as well as by militant attacks.
Haftar's LNA has mobilised around eastern oil ports and
fields and their former allies, the Petroleum Facilities Guard
(PFG) in recent weeks, as the PFG agreed with the U.N. backed
Government of National Accord (GNA) to stop blockading the
facilities.
"We will enter the ports of Zueitina and Es Sider and Ras
Lanuf," Nazhuri told Reuters in an interview at a military base
in the eastern town of Marj.
The three ports are occupied by the PFG, which signed the
deal with the GNA at the end of last month to enable the Tripoli
authorities to restart production, a major step towards
asserting its control across the country.
Last week one LNA brigade entered Zueitina in a show of
force, though it stopped short of the oil port controlled by the
PFG. A resident and a security source said LNA troops were still
stationed there on Monday. There was no immediate sign of major
military movement near it or the other ports.
"Our entry into the ports is to protect them, not to occupy
them or to be substitutes for the mercenaries or thieves who
preceded us," Nazhuri said.
BATTLE FOR SIRTE
Haftar and his allies in the east oppose the GNA, saying it
is empowering armed groups in the western city of Misrata and
Tripoli.
Misrata brigades aligned with the GNA have largely driven
Islamic State from their former North African stronghold of
Sirte, raising fears splits between eastern and western factions
could deepen, reigniting a civil conflict that erupted in 2014.
Sirte lies in the centre of Libya's coastline, just 180 km
(112 miles) west of Es Sider and close to other key oil fields
and installations.
Haftar's LNA initially said it would lead the campaign
against Islamic State in Sirte, but mobilised around eastern oil
ports and fields instead.
Partly because of the blockades at the eastern ports,
Libya's oil production is currently about 200,000 barrels per
day (bpd), a fraction of the 1.6 million bpd the OPEC member was
producing before the 2011 uprising toppled Gaddafi.
The agreement with Jathran was part of efforts to revive
output, ease a financial crisis, and bolster the fortunes of the
GNA, which has been struggling to impose its authority.
But the deal was controversial, with the National Oil
Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli warning that the payments to
Jathran's forces could set a dangerous precedent.
The NOC office in Benghazi, which is loyal to the eastern
government and parliament but is meant to be reunifying with the
Tripoli branch, also spoke out against the deal, adding to
uncertainty over whether exports could resume.
"We have said that in the event that permission is not
sought from the National (Oil) Corporation that answers to the
(eastern) parliament, we will target the ships with our air
force as we deem them militias or smugglers," said Nazhuri.
"The goal is not to threaten any nation but to protect the
Libyan people's assets."
All desert oil fields in the east of the country are under
the control of Haftar's forces, Nazhuri said.
Nazhuri also defended a decision last week to replace the
municipal council in Benghazi with a security official, which
raised concerns of growing military control in the east.
He said the LNA had intervened at popular request because
"the council was internally split and not offering anything for
citizens", seeking to manage the situation until the liberation
of Benghazi, "not a return to military rule".
For the past two years Haftar has been waging a military
campaign in Benghazi against a coalition of Islamists and other
opponents, including Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked
militants.
The LNA has repeatedly announced that Benghazi's
"liberation" is imminent. It has made big gains in recent months
but some areas remain outside its control.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Markey and Philippa
Fletcher)