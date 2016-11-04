By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 4 A car exploded in the
Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, wounding a prominent tribal
leader who recently helped eastern forces take control of major
oil ports, security and medical officials said.
Saleh al-Ateiwish, head of the Magharba tribe, was wounded
as he left a mosque in Benghazi's Sidi Frej neighbourhood, the
security official said.
A hospital official said Ateiwish's condition was stable,
adding that three other people had been hurt in the blast.
In September, Ateiwish had appealed to a faction of Libya's
Petrol Facilities Guard (PFG) to relinquish control of blockaded
oil ports to Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army
(LNA).
Tribal backing was seen as crucial for the rapid and largely
bloodless takeover of the ports. Haftar's forces then handed
control of the terminals to the National Oil Corporation (NOC),
allowing it to reopen them and double oil production to nearly
600,000 barrels per day (bpd).
The LNA said this week that it was following media reports
of a planned counter attack against the ports by rival factions.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast, but
family members at the hospital where Ateiwish was being treated
called it an assassination attempt.
It is the second car bomb in less than a week in Benghazi.
On Saturday an explosion in the city centre killed four people
including Mohamed Bugaighis, a well-known activist and supporter
of Haftar.
Haftar's forces have been waging a military campaign against
Islamists and other opponents in Benghazi for the past two
years. They made major gains earlier this year, securing several
neighbourhoods, but have not been able to bring the city under
full control.
Haftar and his allies in the east have so far rejected a
U.N.-backed government in Tripoli that was meant to bring
stability to Libya, which splintered into warring factions after
an uprising that toppled veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi five
years ago.
