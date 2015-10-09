(Adds details and quotes)
WASHINGTON Oct 9 France, Germany, Italy, Spain,
Britain and the United States on Friday endorsed a national
unity government in Libya as proposed by the United Nations to
end the conflict between two rival governments in the war-torn
country.
"Delays in forming a unity government will only prolong the
suffering of the Libyan people and benefit terrorists seeking to
take advantage of the chaos," the Western allies said in a joint
statement.
The United Nations proposed the national unity government on
Thursday to end a war between the internationally recognized
government and a competing self-declared administration but the
deal faces resistance in Tripoli.
"The international community will stand with the Government
of National Accord as it undertakes the hard work of restoring
peace and stability to Libya and will isolate those who fail to
respect the political agreement," the statement said.
It added that no arms should enter Libya except at the
request of the new government in accordance with the terms of
the political agreement.
The United Nations has been negotiating a peace agreement to
form a unity government. It had been pushing hard for a deal
before the parliament's mandate ended on Oct. 20 to prevent the
country falling deeper into chaos.
Four years after the uprising that toppled veteran ruler
Muammar Gaddafi, Western governments fear the struggle could
turn the oil-producing North African country into a failed
state.
The allies said they called on all Libyans, including
political leaders, to support the settlement.
"There is no more time to waste," they said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Lisa Lambert)