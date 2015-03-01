ROME, March 1 Italy will begin annual naval
exercises this week near the coast of Libya, where a breakdown
in order has allowed tens of thousands of migrants to try to
reach Europe by boat and increased fears of attacks by Islamist
militants.
The navy said in a statement that the exercises, known as
Mare Aperto (Open Sea), would begin on Monday.
The exercises were suspended last year because of the
search-and-rescue mission dubbed Mare Nostrum, which was set up
after hundreds of migrants were drowned off the southern island
of Lampedusa. Mare Nostrum has now ended and been replaced by a
more limited European Union mission known as Triton.
Admiral Pierpaolo Ribuffo, the officer in command of
exercises, said the operation was not directly connected with
the crisis in Libya, where Italian energy group Eni
has significant offshore oil platforms and other assets.
But he said the presence of naval vessels in the area could
help improve security.
"We're training our ships and our men, that's all. Our
activity has nothing to do with other scenarios," he told
Italian news agency ANSA in comments that were subsequently
released by the navy.
"Obviously the presence of ships at sea also means security,
deterrence and dissuasion," he said. "But that's normal, it's
like police patrolling the streets."
Italy, whose southern islands are only around 300 kilometres
from the Libyan coast, has led calls for a global diplomatic
push to stabilise Libya, where two rival governments are
fighting for control and where Islamist militants have gained a
growing foothold.
It has also offered help in training a regular Libyan army
but has ruled out any peacekeeping mission for the moment.
Concern over attacks on targets in Italy has been heightened
by video messages from groups associating themselves with the
Islamic State movement, stating that Rome was a target and by
press reports that militants could reach Italy on migrant boats.
Officials have said that Italy, like other Western
countries, faces a general risk but there has been no indication
of any concrete threat and no evidence of violent militants
among migrants, most of whom are from Africa or Syria.
Worries over a domestic threat were underlined by a report
of a 64-page document in Italian, inviting Muslims to help "the
Caliphate that will conquer Constantinople and Rome", the two
centres of Medieval Christianity.
The document, was first reported on an Italian news website
called Wikilao, which said it had been circulating on jihadist
websites. The report was picked up by several Italian newspapers
and television stations on Sunday but there was no immediate
confirmation by Italian officials.
