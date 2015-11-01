TRIPOLI Nov 1 Libya's elected government has
accused the Italian navy of violating the country's territorial
waters after authorities said they spotted three Italian
warships off the eastern coast, but Italy's government on Sunday
dimissed the claim.
Libya is caught in a conflict between its recognized
government in the east and a self-proclaimed government
controlling Tripoli, a rivalry western powers worry has allowed
Islamist militants and people smugglers to grow in strength.
In a statement released late on Saturday, Libya's recognized
government said its naval forces had spotted three warships
close to the east coast of the North African country.
"The warships kept on until they approached the shores of
Deryana town in east of Benghazi," it said. "The government
strongly condemns this violation."
Italy's defence ministry denied any of its ships had
violated Libyan waters.
"All of Italy's military ships present in the Mediterranean
operate in international waters and respect the limits
established by treaty," it said.
The European Union has already deployed a naval mission in
the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea in an effort
to stop migrant smugglers who have taken advantage of Libya's
chaos to send thousands of people across to Europe.
The United Nations is attempting to broker a peace agreement
and unity government between Libya's factions, which would open
the door to more European and international cooperation and aid.
One option maybe expanding the EU mission into Libyan waters.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli in Benghazi; writing by Patrick
Markey; editing by Ralph Boulton)