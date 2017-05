U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to an aide (R) before testifying at a House Appropriations subcommittee in Washington February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON Libya will become a failed state if the country's factions cannot unite, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"We have been working really hard for the last months, particularly, to bring together a government in Tripoli," Kerry told U.S. lawmakers. "If they cannot get themselves together, yes it will be a failed state."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)