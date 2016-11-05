MILAN Nov 5 Two Italians and a Canadian taken hostage in Libya have been freed overnight and were flown to Italy early on Saturday, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The three - Danilo Calonego, Bruno Cacace and Frank Poccia - were kidnapped on Sept. 19 in Ghat, southwestern Libya, near the site where they worked by an armed group that blocked the vehicle in which they were travelling, the ministry added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Alexander Smith)