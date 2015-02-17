* Two rival governments operate in divided Libya
* Political retaliation growing, rights groups say
* Residents flee areas where opinions unwelcome
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Feb 17 On the surface life looks normal
in the Libyan capital. Cafes are bustling with customers sipping
cappuccino, while well-stocked shops sell anything from Italian
underwear to French cheese.
But as in the days of Muammar Gaddafi, many residents prefer
to avoid talking politics in Tripoli, where a self-declared
government has ruled since an armed faction called Libya Dawn
seized the capital by expelling its rivals in August.
Across Libya to the east, where the internationally
recognised government operates and a former general is battling
Islamist militants, many Libyans are just as wary, fearing any
criticism will see them branded as traitors or worse.
The oil-producing nation is now effectively split in two
with the internationally recognised Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni confined to the east since losing control of Tripoli
and a rival administration controlling the capital and its
surroundings.
Both governments are backed by former rebel brigades who
united to topple Gaddafi in 2011 but have since turned their
guns on each other as Libya slides toward a wider civil war.
The heavily armed groups have been fighting on different
fronts for territory and control of oil ports. Hundreds of
civilians have been killed and 400,000 displaced inside Libya
since the summer, according to the United Nations.
With the country polarized between the two rival factions
who dismiss each other as traitors, terrorists or war criminals,
many Libyans explain that, as in the Gaddafi era, it's best to
say little and avoid trouble.
"I keep politics at home," said an entrepreneur who gave his
name as Mahmoud. Like other Tripoli residents interviewed he
preferred not to use his full name for fear of reprisals.
"You don't want to get into trouble criticizing the
government or armed groups," he said, sitting with family
members in the large reception room of their Tripoli home. "In
Libya the political atmosphere is now you are with me or against
me."
Diplomats and foreign companies have mostly pulled out of
Tripoli since the summer when Dawn forces battled rival armed
groups to drive them out of the city in weeks of rocket fire and
shelling that destroyed the airport.
Human rights activists, journalists and supporters of Thinni
or of an armed group from Zintan, which was expelled by Dawn,
have fled the capital after facing threats or attacks, Amnesty
International and Human Rights Watch have said.
Rights groups have also documented similar cases in the
east, where Thinni has allied himself with Khalifa Haftar, a
former general who has used war planes to attack civil airports
in his self-declared battle against Islamists.
Fearing for their security, supporters of Libya Dawn have
escaped to Tripoli from Benghazi and other eastern cities where
they say they faced persecution.
"I didn't feel comfortable any longer," said a journalist
who was based in Benghazi until September. "You can't criticize
Haftar or you get framed as an Islamist."
POLITICAL GRAFFITI
With people avoiding talking about politics, the debate in
Tripoli has shifted to walls, where both sides attack each other
with graffiti -- a legacy from the 2011 uprising against Gaddafi
when scared residents sprayed slogans at night.
"No to Karama", is written on one wall, referring to
Haftar's campaign against Islamists. Someone else has
overwritten the "no" and added "yes". Yet another spray-can
artist added "Libya Dawn" next to "Haftar".
Focus points for Karama graffiti are the central district of
Fashlum and the Tajoura suburb, areas which revolted early
against Gaddafi. But there is also no shortage of graffiti
supporting Libya Dawn or Islamist groups such as the Muslim
Brotherhood and Ansar al-Sharia, which is branded a terrorist
organisation by Washington.
Tripoli's new rulers are trying hard to show that life is
normal, inviting foreign journalists to visit. Some African and
Asian diplomats have returned though they avoid dealing in
public with the non-recognised government.
Some foreign businessmen stayed, but there is little
activity as money transfers out of Libya are very difficult. The
central bank is trying to conserve its depleted dollar reserves
due to a loss of oil revenues because of the fighting.
"I have little to do those days," said Mohamed, head of a
company which helped foreign investors with their paperwork.
Adding to a sense of isolation is the departure of foreign
airlines -- the few foreign connections run by Libyan carriers
are booked out for weeks.
More foreigners left last month after gunmen stormed the
luxury Corinthia hotel, killing nine people including an
American and a Frenchman. The hotel had been the main venue for
delegations still visiting Tripoli.
The other main hotels, the Rixos and Radisson Blu, had
already closed.
Police have shown a more robust presence in Tripoli since
the attack, but many residents prefer to stay home at night with
shops closing early and people staying off the streets.
"I don't go out much at night any more to visit my friends,"
said a Libyan government employee. "Either I sleep at a friend's
place or I leave very early."
