PARIS Feb 4 Four local employees were possibly
killed after an armed attack at the al-Mabrook oilfield in Libya
this week, a French diplomatic source on Wednesday.
The oilfield is run by Libyan state-run oil company NOC and
in which France's Total PA> owns a stake, was closed when
the Es Sider oil port shut down in December due to clashes.
Total had already withdrawn staff from the site in 2013.
"There were no Western of French citizens. The site was
subcontracted to a Libyan firm," the source said. "There are
possibly four dead local people."
