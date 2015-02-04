UPDATE 1-Iraq's fuel oil exports soar despite OPEC supply cut
* Refiners in Singapore, U.S. among end-users of the fuel (Adds Singapore trader comment about refining high-quality fuel oil)
TRIPOLI Feb 4 Gunmen have stormed the al-Mabrook oilfield in central Libya, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday.
"Unknown gunmen stormed the Mabrook oilfield last night," NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari said, without providing details.
The oilfield is run by NOC and France's Total and was closed when the Es Sider oil port shut down in December due to clashes. (Reporting by Uld Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, May 3 Iraqi fuel oil exports have soared since January despite a reduction in the country's crude production in line with OPEC supply cuts, industry sources said, in what could be a way to boost output of refined products and maintain oil revenues.