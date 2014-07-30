VALLETTA, Malta, July 30 China has evacuated
several hundred workers from Libya and is taking them by ship to
Malta, the head of the Malta Civil Service, Mario Cutajar, said
on Wednesday.
He said the Maltese government was arranging temporary
accommodation for the workers and was preparing for the
eventuality of a bigger evacuation from the North African
country if the unrest there continues to grow.
Cutajar is heading a crisis centre to cater for the fallout
of the situation in Libya.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Philippines said it had chartered
a ship to take up to 1,000 Filipinos to Malta. Cutajar said 150
foreign workers, mostly Filipinos, had arrived in Malta on
Tuesday on flights from Mitiga airport near Tripoli.
On Monday the United States said its ambassador to Libya,
who was evacuated on Saturday, will be temporarily based in
Malta.
The island played a pivotal role in the evacuation of
thousands of workers during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011, when countries including China, the Philippines and
India chartered ships to transport workers there before they
returned to their home countries. A British warship also used
Malta as a base for crossings to Libya to evacuate Europeans.
