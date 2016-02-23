CAIRO Libya faces severe shortages of life-saving medicine and about one million people will soon be in dire need of help, a U.N. humanitarian official warned, as warring factions hamper efforts to end chaos and form a unity government.

"Our estimation is that by the end of march, Libya may run out of life saving medications which will impact about one million people.” said Ali Al-Za'tari, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the North African country.

"If there is no medication and medical supplies coming in that will be a real issue for Libya."

Al-Za'tari was due to meet Arab League delegates on a visit to Cairo to try and win support for U.N. efforts to ease what he calls a humanitarian crisis in Libya.

