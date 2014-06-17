By Ulf Laessing
| GHAT, Libya, June 17
GHAT, Libya, June 17 Abdulkabir and five of his
friends, all from Niger, walked for hours over rocky hills and
sandy paths to cross into southern Libya, without meeting a
single border guard. Safely over the border, they now feel no
need to hide.
Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and
Niger has become an open door for illegal migrants from
sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, with the chaotic
government in Tripoli appearing to have abandoned all control.
The revolt that overthrew Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi
three years ago emptied Libya's arsenals, flooded the region
with guns and dismantled much of the state apparatus, giving
well-organised smuggler networks the run of the frontier.
"We crossed by foot. There was no army or police," said
Abdulkabir, waiting with his friends for a smuggler to bring
them to Ghat, the first town in Libya. They camped near an
unpaved road that leads straight to the nearby Libyan passport
control post, but no patrol disturbed them.
According to the Italian coast guard, at least 50,000 people
have crossed from North Africa to Italy by boat so far this
year, already far exceeding the 40,000 who arrived in the whole
of 2013. Most came over land from Sub-Saharan Africa, via Libya.
It has been always a challenge to seal Libya's more than
2,000 km long southern border, but since Gaddafi's fall it
appears few are even trying. Tripoli, some 1,300 km to the
north, has reduced funding to border troops as it grapples with
a budget crisis due to protests that shut down oil exports.
"The border is open day and night. Anyone who wants can
cross it. There is no control," said Mohamed Abdel-Qadir, head
of Ghat's town council. "Most (smugglers) are armed people, some
of them drug dealers, some trade in weapons, goods and illegal
migrants."
Border officials say up to 200 Africans cross the Ghat
border strip every day, most headed north to the Mediterranean
coast for the onward trip to Europe by boat.
In Ghat, a detention centre has been built to house migrants
caught trying to cross the frontier. But these days it stands
empty and derelict: the local authorities say they are being
given no money to run it.
Instead, African migrants walk around the town unchallenged.
They live in empty houses and queue every morning on the main
street seeking jobs. Police cars drive by without stopping.
"I came here to look for a job because there is nothing in
Niger," said a man from northern Niger who gave his name as
Mussa. He left behind his wife and three children.
The human traffickers also don't bother to hide much. "Which
police or army are you talking about?" said a smuggler after
putting six migrants from Niger on his Toyota pickup.
"I don't have a job so I have to make a living," said the
smuggler, one of the Tuareg nomads who dominate the region. He
agreed to be filmed but asked not to be named.
Operating as part of a network, he drives the Nigeriens to
Obari, some 250 km away, where a colleague takes them to Sabha,
the next town as they head north toward the Mediterranean coast.
He is not worried about bumping into a patrol: "I have
friends in the police and army," he said.
"THE BORDER IS OPEN"
Not only do smugglers guide migrants north into Libya, they
also ship goods such and petrol and wheat south into sub-Saharan
Africa or west into Algeria, profiting off the lavish state
subsidies that keep such goods cheap in Libya.
Weapons are also shipped south, and Western diplomats worry
southern Libya is becoming a haven or transit point for fighters
heading in all directions, towards conflict zones in Egypt,
Syria, Sudan or Mali.
When asked whether militant fighters were crossing the
border, the Tuareg smuggler said: "Look, the border is open. You
can do what you want. Smugglers, drug dealers, al Qaeda, anyone
who wants can come. There is no police."
Algeria has closed the land border to Libya and tightened
controls, but an Algerian official said it was difficult to
coordinate with the Libyan side. On the eastern border, Egypt
has limited road traffic to Libya.
Libya's army and police, still in training, are no match for
the armed smugglers. An Interior Ministry force to combat
illegal migration has around 150 men covering a stretch of
border 600 km (400 miles) long, according to officers.
"I've thought about resigning because we can't do the job
properly," said a senior officer while walking on a paved road
used by Libyan and Algerian forces at the joint border.
"This is a main trail for illegal migrants," he said,
pointing to a rocky path littered with shoes and water bottles
left behind by border crossers.
His force, supported by army posts spaced every few dozen km
(miles) along the border, relies on decade-old Kalashnikovs and
has only a few satellite phones to coordinate action. If Europe
is worried about the migrants, it should do more to help equip
and train the guards, he said.
"The European Union always talks about training and support
for us, but they just talk, talk, talk," said the officer,
asking not to be identified for fear of reprisals.
One army soldier, based in a camp perched between sand
dunes, said he had attended a training course in Turkey where he
learned how to use a satellite monitoring system - which Libya
doesn't have. Tripoli has signed a deal with an Italian firm to
install such a system but town mayor Abdel-Qadir said nothing
has happened so far in the Ghat region.
He said Libya's government had imported Land Cruisers badly
needed to monitor unpaved desert border paths, but officials
kept them in Tripoli for their own use.
"We've asked for help from the United Nations, international
groups in Libya," he said. "But there is no international, not
even local support. Nothing has materialised on the ground."
(Additional reporting by Lamine Chiki in Algiers; Editing by
Peter Graff)