TRIPOLI, July 18 A Libyan militia battling a
rival armed group over control of the country's biggest airport
is ready for a peaceful solution after five days of heavy
fighting, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The news, if confirmed by the rival militia, would be a huge
relief for Libyan citizens who were stunned after two armed
groups turned Tripoli International Airport into a battlefield.
"There is an agreement between the conflict parties on a
ceasefire and to hand over the airport to a committee tasked by
the prime minister (to find a peaceful solution)," said Mahmoud
al-Hatwish, spokesman for the town council of Zintan.
The conflict has pitted fighters from Zintan in the
northwest, who have controlled the airport since the ousting of
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, against armed groups from Misrata, a
western coastal town.
There was no immediate comment from the Misrata brigades.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ken
Wills)