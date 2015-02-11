(Amends headline)
BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 11 Libya's official prime
minister has suspended his interior minister for criticising an
autonomous army general whose forces have been instrumental in
protecting the internationally-recognized government, officials
said on Wednesday.
The decision exposed divisions inside the government and
elected parliament which exercise power only in a remote eastern
swathe of Libya since being forced to relocate there by an armed
factional takeover of the capital Tripoli in mid-2014.
The oil-producing North African state is dominated by armed
factions which helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now
chaotically compete for power in a conflict involving tribes,
former Gaddafi troops, Islamist militants and federalist forces.
Last year, to add firepower to regular army forces, Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and parliament formed an alliance
with General Khalifa Haftar, who commands his own armed faction
including an air force.
The regular army, largely destroyed during the anti-Gaddafi
revolt, has been too weak on its own to fight Islamist militants
and secure parliament's venue in Tobruk and Thinni's seat in
Bayda, two eastern cities.
While the alliance has managed to win back some territory
from Islamists in the main eastern city of Benghazi, Haftar has
drawn criticism for calling in air strikes on civilian airports
and seaports in an attempt to regain Tripoli.
A self-styled rival government now rules in the capital.
Thinni's interior minister, Omar al-Zanki, accused Haftar's
troops two weeks ago of having tried to block the premier from
visiting Benghazi, an incident confirmed to Reuters by several
army sources.
Thinni's spokesman Mohamed Bazaza said Zanki had been
suspended and a replacement appointed. He did not elaborate but
another official said he was being investigated for his
accusations against Haftar.
Zanki dismissed his suspension as illegal. "I am still in my
position and running the ministry," he wrote on his Facebook
page.
U.N. negotiators resumed talks with delegates from the
warring camps on Wednesday, another attempt to defuse a conflict
that threatens to escalate into full-blown civil war.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)