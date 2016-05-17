VIENNA May 17 Rival Libyan factions have
reached an agreement in principle to have one oil organisation
for the strife-torn north African OPEC member, the foreign
minister of the new U.N.-backed unity government said on
Tuesday.
"These institutions can only be managed centrally. That's
why it was agreed that both institutions from east and west be
united, so that there is only one oil company, one investment
company and one central bank," Foreign Minister Mohammed Siyala
told reporters in Vienna.
"The first steps to achieve this are being taken now, there
is an agreement on the basic points and principles and now we're
waiting for the implementation."
The West is counting on the unity government to tackle
Islamic State in Libya and stop new flows of migrants heading
across the Mediterranean, though the new leaders are still not
in control of the capital city, Tripoli.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Dominic Evans)