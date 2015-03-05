(Adds oil assets, background)
TRIPOLI, March 4 Libya has declared force
majeure on 11 of its oilfields due to the deteriorating security
situation after several oil installations and ports were
targeted by attacks, the state-run National Oil Corporation said
in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival
governments, and several of its oil ports and oilfields have
been hit in battles or taken over by Islamist militants
profiting from the chaos as the United Nations tries to broker a
peace deal.
The oil assets covered by the force majeure included Mabrouk
and Bahi, which security officials said were overrun by Islamist
militants earlier this week after security forces guarding the
installations were forced to retreat.
Both of those oil operations were empty after staff were
evacuated earlier. Mabrouk, which produced around 40,000 barrels
per day before it closed, had been assaulted last month by
Islamist militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State, an attack
that killed at least 12 people.
Militants have gained ground in Libya, where the two rival
governments and their armed forces are battling for control,
leaving the North African state struggling with instability. (bit.ly/1stYSAO)
Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf oil ports - responsible for half of
Libya's oil output when operating normally - have both been
closed since December because of fighting. The North African
OPEC nation's production is currently around 400,000 barrels per
day, less than half the 1.6 million bpd it produced before the
NATO-backed war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem in Cairo, writing by Patrick
Markey; Editing by Bernard Orr)