(Adds statement from NOC in Tripoli)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya May 9 Libya's crude oil output
has fallen to a trickle amid a standoff over export rights that
prevented trading giant Glencore from loading a tanker.
Libya's production was down to 212,000 barrels on Monday,
after the largest National Oil Corp (NOC) subsidiary, AGOCO, was
forced to slash output by one-third from southeastern fields, an
NOC spokesman in Tripoli said.
The NOC warned that storage tanks at the eastern port of
Hariga would fill up in less than three weeks if no oil is
exported and that output would fall further.
The dispute over exports involves the internationally backed
NOC in Tripoli and a parallel version of the NOC created by a
rival Libyan government in the east of the country.
The eastern NOC made an unsuccessful bid to export oil last
month and has since prevented a tanker from loading at Marsa
el-Hariga port for the Tripoli NOC.
Prior to the latest dispute over exports from Hariga,
Libya's oil production had already fallen to less than a quarter
of the 1.6 million bpd it was producing before the 2011 uprising
that toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Production from AGOCO's Messla and Sarir fields has been cut
to between 80,000 and 100,000 barrels per day from 230,000, as
crude loadings at the Marsa el-Hariga port in eastern Libya
remain suspended, a spokesman for AGOCO said.
The spokesman, Omran al-Zwai, said there were no technical
or administrative problems with production at the two fields.
AGOCO is mediating indirect negotiations between the two
NOCs in an effort to resolve the dispute, a Tripoli NOC official
told Reuters.
POWER STRUGGLE
Exports from Hariga account for three-quarters of Libya's
oil production, and national income would be halved if they were
stopped, NOC Tripoli spokesman Mohamed el-Harari said. Some
production capacity could be lost permanently if oil from the
southeast fields that is high in wax solidifies in pipelines, he
added.
The dispute is part of a broader power struggle between
factions in eastern and western Libya. The Tripoli NOC is keen
to work with a new U.N.-backed unity government to revive
Libya's oil production, but the government has faced resistance
from groups in the east.
The unity government is designed to bring together two rival
parliaments and administrations that have been operating in
Tripoli and the east since 2014.
The eastern NOC shipped a cargo of 650,000 barrels from
Hariga last month, but the United Nations blacklisted the tanker
and it was forced to return to a western Libyan port to unload.
The authorities in the east then prevented Glencore tanker
Seachance from loading at Hariga. The tanker, which was
scheduled to load on April 26 to 28, was still waiting near the
port, according to a Hariga port official and Reuters tracking.
Glencore was not immediately available for comment.
The eastern NOC issued a statement late on Sunday saying
there was no plan to stop crude exports from Hariga, but it was
concerned about a contract signed by the Tripoli NOC and
Glencore, which it called "totally unfair".
Glencore sealed an export deal with NOC Tripoli last year
allowing the trader exclusively to lift crude from Hariga.
Eastern NOC marketing manager Almabruk Sultan said the board
of directors was trying to check whether the contract with
Glencore complied with international trade laws, but they had
not received a copy of the contract yet.
"The Glencore issue has nothing to do with politics," he
said.
The eastern NOC has been in touch with the unity government
in Tripoli as it tries to reunite the eastern and western
branches, but "the process is slow", Sultan added.
"We are for the unity of both NOCs and the unity of Libya,
but it has to be done in a fair and just way."
NOC Tripoli Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said the "blockade" at
Hariga would achieve nothing. "In terms of legitimacy, which is
what the blockaders want, it is a dead end," he said in a
statement. "So I am asking them to reconsider their approach.
Open the ports for the well-being of our country."
(Additional reporting by Aidan Lewis in Tunis and Ahmad Ghaddar
in London; Writing by Aidan Lewis and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by
Dale Hudson and Peter Cooney)