TRIPOLI May 9 Production from south-east Libyan
oil fields to Marsa el-Hariga port will be shut down in less
than four weeks if a "blockade" of the port continues, a
spokesman for Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on
Monday.
Mohamed el-Harari said production from the Messla and Sarir
fields had been cut to one third of previous levels, due to the
refusal by a parallel NOC set up by Libya's eastern government
to let tankers load at Hariga.
NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla urged those preventing exports
to reconsider their approach. "The worst thing is this blockade
will achieve nothing," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a
statement. "In terms of legitimacy, which is what the blockaders
want, it is a dead end."
