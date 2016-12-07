BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 7 Armed groups took control on Wednesday of the Libyan town of Ben Jawad, close to some of Libya's major eastern oil ports, security officials said.

Miftah Magariaf, head of the Petrol Facilities Guard in the area, said "terrorist groups" had launched rocket attacks as they advanced, but that eastern security forces were ready to defend the oil ports.

Earlier, security officials said that eastern forces, who seized the oil ports from a rival faction in September, carried out an air strike against vehicles in the area. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)