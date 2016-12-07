BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 7 Eastern Libyan forces averted an attempted attack on some of Libya's major oil ports on Wednesday and rival fighters withdrew from a nearby town, security officials said.

Spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said eastern forces had arrested leaders of the rival faction, which briefly took control of the town of Ben Jawad. He said the rival forces were being pursued in the surrounding area.

Earlier, security officials said they had launched air strikes to defend the oil ports, which eastern forces had seized three months earlier. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)