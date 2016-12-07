BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 7 Eastern Libyan forces
averted an attempted attack on some of Libya's major oil ports
on Wednesday and rival fighters withdrew from a nearby town,
security officials said.
Spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said eastern forces had arrested
leaders of the rival faction, which briefly took control of the
town of Ben Jawad. He said the rival forces were being pursued
in the surrounding area.
Earlier, security officials said they had launched air
strikes to defend the oil ports, which eastern forces had seized
three months earlier.
