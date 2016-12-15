TRIPOLI Dec 15 A military faction has reopened the valve on a pipeline leading to the major western Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel after two years of blockades, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Rayana valve that was closed in 2014 was reopened on Wednesday," said Mohamed Al-Gurj, a spokesman for a Petroleum Facilities Guard faction in Rayana, a town on the pipeline route to Libya's northern coast.

It was not clear if the opening of the valve would allow any rapid resumption of production at El Feel and Sharara, which have a combined output of more than 350,000 barrels per day (bpd). The National Oil Corporation has not confirmed any restart. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Susan Thomas)