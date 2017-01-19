* Ports still operating well below capacity
* Infrastructure damaged by conflict, neglect
* Officials say they lack funding for repairs
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BREGA, Libya, Jan 19 Guards and officials at
major ports in Libya's eastern Oil Crescent say they are hoping
foreign workers will soon return as they struggle to build on
output gains with meagre resources.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) reopened three ports in
the curve of coastline south of Benghazi in September, after the
Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar seized them
from a rival faction.
The lifting of a long blockade at the ports helped Libya's
oil output to more than double to over 600,000 barrels per day
(bpd). Last month, another blockade was ended at a pipeline in
western Libya, pushing production to more than 700,000 bpd.
That is still well below than the 1.6 million bpd Libya was
producing before a 2011 uprising and subsequent armed conflict
severely disrupted output. Production in the Oil Crescent is
still far under potential.
Recent and future gains threaten to complicate efforts by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut
output and bolster global prices, though Libya's recovery
remains at risk from political chaos and security threats.
Since the ports changed hands, Haftar's rivals have tried to
counter attack from the desert to the southwest, which could
become a new flashpoint in the country's low-intensity conflict.
But Miftah Magariaf, head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard
(PFG) deployed in the ports, said the oil and gas network in the
whole of the eastern region, from Libya's eastern and southern
borders with Egypt, Sudan and Chad, to the central region of
Sirte, was now secured.
"This region is under the (LNA) general command, and
wherever there are oil facilities or oil or gas pipelines, they
are under the PFG. Now the situation is good and the area is
protected," Magariaf told Reuters in Brega, one of four Oil
Crescent ports that the LNA seized in September.
Foreign workers could return, he said. "We invite them to
come back."
The NOC did not respond to a request for comment on how much
output could be further boosted through the Oil Crescent ports,
but based on pre-conflict capacity, the terminals should
eventually be able to export at least an additional 300,000 bpd.
Officials have cautioned that any recovery will be gradual
because infrastructure has been damaged by fighting and degraded
by disuse. The NOC, which hopes to raise national
production to 900,000 bpd by March, has also struggled to secure
funds for its operating budget and for repairs from a
U.N.-backed government in Tripoli that lacks full control over
public finances.
EXTENSIVE DAMAGE
Security remains a major concern. Several foreign oil
workers were kidnapped by Islamic State when it raided oilfields
from its now defeated base in Sirte last year. In Tripoli, few
nations have reopened embassies since pulling out during
fighting between rival military factions in the capital in 2014.
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports, the largest in the eastern
region, were closed for more than two years before the LNA took
them over. They were severely damaged by fighting and attacks by
Islamic State militants who have since been chased from their
former stronghold in Sirte, about 180 km west of Es Sider.
During a recent visit by journalists to the ports, oil
facilities at Ras Lanuf were largely deserted. The Ras Lanuf
refinery, Libya's biggest with a capacity of about 220,000 bpd,
is still shut.
"The closure of the oil ports had a very big impact on the
plants," said Hamid al-Habouni, head of administration at the
site. "We lack the budget to keep the plants working and
maintain them."
Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Company has only retained about 2
percent of nearly 6,000 foreign employees, said public relations
manager Salem al-Iskandriya.
In Es Sider, just four out of 19 storage tanks are
operational. Work is under way to bring three tanks back into
use, but officials say repairs are hampered by lack of funds.
"We have some foreign workers including from the
Philippines, Tunisia and Sudan but they are not specialists and
the specialist work now depends on Libyans," said Ibrahim
al-Malhouf, Es Sider port's acting director.
While Es Sider, Ras Lanuf and the port of Zueitina had been
blockaded, Brega remained open with reduced capacity. Mohamed
Aoud, a senior official at Sirte Oil Company based in Brega,
said the situation had improved since the LNA advance.
"Some foreign employees have even contacted us with a view
to coming back," he said, adding that the company's foreign
workforce has been reduced from 700 to just over 250.
Sirte Oil Company is hoping for more financial support to
raise its production from about 35,000 bpd currently to 90,000
to 100,000 bpd, Aoud said.
"Of course we have financial problems," he said. "The
financial authorities need to place greater importance on oil,
because it is the country's only income."
(Writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by David Evans)