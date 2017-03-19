* NOC chief says liaising with army on Es Sider, Ras Lanuf
* Production resuming, workers returning gradually
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC
TUNIS, March 19 Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC) has been coordinating with military forces from eastern
Libya and has "no reason to believe" it will not regain control
of the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil ports, NOC's chairman said.
The loss and recapture of the ports this month by the
eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had raised doubts over
its willingness to let the Tripoli-based NOC manage the ports.
Revenue from the sites is controlled by a central bank and
U.N.-backed government in the capital which pro-LNA factions
oppose.
Eastern officials accuse rivals in Tripoli and the western
city of Misrata of supporting a March 3 attack on the ports by a
faction known as the Benghazi Defence Brigades (BDB).
An oil guard commander appointed by the U.N.-backed
government was deployed to secure them.
After they were retaken, the head of a Benghazi NOC office
appointed by Libya's eastern government said he was pulling out
of an NOC unification deal signed in July and an LNA spokesman
said there would be no immediate decision on a handover.
But in written responses provided to Reuters, Mustafa
Sanalla, the Tripoli-based NOC chairman, said his staff had
already been working with the LNA.
"We have been coordinating our assessment of the facilities
with them," Sanalla said, in his first public comments since the
ports were retaken.
"We have no reason to believe control of the ports will not
be handed back to NOC."
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf have a combined potential capacity of
600,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Operations there and at two other ports southwest of
Benghazi are crucial to the NOC's efforts to revive Libya's
output, which has been crippled by years of conflict and
political chaos.
The LNA took over the ports in September, ending a two-year
blockade at three of them and quickly inviting the NOC to resume
exports.
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf were badly damaged in previous rounds
of fighting and have been operating well below normal levels.
The latest clashes, which included ground battles and more than
a week of LNA air strikes, had dented the LNA's claim it could
defend the ports and led to fears that facilities would suffer
further damage.
But Waha Oil Company resumed pumping to Es Sider on Saturday
and Sanalla said the NOC had decided to restart operations at
the ports based on technical assessments and a review by
military engineers.
"For the most part, the facilities are not damaged. In one
or two locations, some work needs to be done by the military
engineers. Our workers are returning to their terminals
gradually."
Reuters journalists observed little apparent additional
damage to the ports during a visit on Thursday.
An engineer at the Waha oil field said on Sunday it was
pumping 25,000 bpd to Es Sider as it restarted production, which
stood at 75,000 bpd before the clashes.
Sanalla said the NOC was hoping to raise overall production
to 800,000 bpd by the end of April from 611,000 bpd currently.
Libya along with Nigeria has been exempted from production
cuts recently agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC).
However, any gains in Libya remain fragile as long as the
political turmoil that has fractured the country since its 2011
uprising continues.
Oil accounts for nearly all of Libya's income and pipelines
and ports have been repeatedly blockaded by local groups seeking
political and financial gain.
Eastern authorities have attempted to sell oil
independently, but have been blocked by international sanctions
which remain in place.
Oil facilities are protected by the Petroleum Facilities
Guard (PFG) but PFG units often operate independently or for a
particular political faction.
Sanalla said a neutral PFG should have a role, "but under
the authority and real management of NOC".
"Putting the PFG under the NOC would, we think, go a long
way to removing Libya's oil assets as an object of military
competition," he said.
"Unless oil assets are taken off the table as an object of
conflict, unless the oil industry is ring-fenced from our
political conflict, then the possibility of more
fighting remains."
