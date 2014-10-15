BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 15 Rockets hit a chemicals storage tank of Libyan oil services firm al-Jouf outside the eastern Benghazi city on Wednesday, an oil official said.

Planes have bombed suspected Islamists positions in the port city throughout the day, residents said.

Rockets, probably from a plane, hit a storage tank of chemicals used to clean pipelines, Saad al-Fakhri, deputy head of Libya's oil workers' union, told Reuters.

Civil defence teams extinguished the fire at the tank west of Benghazi. The site is at least 100 km from Zueitina oil port, the closest export terminal in the oil-rich east. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)