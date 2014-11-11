CAIRO Nov 11 Libya's biggest oilfield, shut
down by gunmen last week, may struggle to rebuild production as
the conflict splintering the desert nation draws in ever more
groups of fighters, including poor southern tribes staking a
claim to land resources.
The 340,000-barrels-a day El Sharara oilfield was attacked
last week by gunmen who shut off a main source of government
revenue and shattered hopes the oil industry would escape
Libya's turmoil three years after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
While oil workers said the main gunmen were fighters
supporting Operation Dawn - the armed group that seized Tripoli
in August and prompted Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to flee
east - they were backed by other fighters from the region,
locals say.
But, the locals added, that alliance could be only temporary
as the desert south is controlled by tribes who take few orders
from anyone.
So the battle for the oil field in the deep south of Libya's
Sahara desert seems likely to replicate the same fractured and
complicated pattern seen throughout the rest of the country -
which has already had two governments and parliaments since the
summer - as towns fight towns and tribes take on tribes.
Heightening the tension is the fact that the south - known
by its historic name Fezzan - is the poorest region in Libya,
largely overlooked by Tripoli governments who exploited the oil
but did little to develop the area.
Local armed residents have twice shut down the field since
October 2013 to make financial and political demands such as
asking for better political representation or national identity
cards needed to claim state benefits.
That situation has worsened since summer as the fighting and
political struggle hampered work at government ministries and
cut off supply routes. Everything from food to medicine to bank
notes has become more difficult to find.
"People in the south do not benefit at all from the oil,"
said Ibrahim Karnafuda, a member of the House of Representatives
from Ubari, a town next to the El Sharara field.
"Young people think they are entitled to protect the field
because it lies in their area."
WELL ARMED
The competing groups are not short of munitions, seized
during the 2011 uprising from Gaddafi arsenals and Western
allies which shipped them in, and now distributed widely
throughout the country. From light arms such as Kalashnikovs,
pistols, and hand grenades to Toyota trucks mounted with
anti-aircraft guns, fighters are well armed.
Neither side seems to be able to dominate each other as
battle grounds are often not easy to reach. The south in
particular suffers from a lack of good roads and as a result the
situation there is likely to remain fluid for some time.
The El Sharara field - Libya's biggest functional field -
was protected by Zintan fighters allied to Thinni's government
until fighters from the Dawn - mostly drawn from the western
coastal town of Misrata - arrived.
Politically the Operation Dawn forces are partly linked to
Islamists and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Zintanis are part of a
nationalist-leaning alliance allied to Thinni's government and
also have links to general Khalifa Haftar, an ex-Gaddafi general
who is fighting Islamists in Benghazi.
"A group allied to Misrata has seized the field," said a
senior oil worker who did not want to be named.
Abdulhamid Kraaer, commander of the Zintan-led oil
protection force, confirmed his men had withdrawn, acknowledging
defeat, but he said more clashes could be expected.
With cell phones only working intermittently in the remote
south it was hard to confirm precise details of what happened.
The worker and some Libyan news websites said a third force had
exploited the security vacuum, stealing equipment and vehicles
from the field.
State National Oil Corp, whose headquarters are in Tripoli
controlled by the new rival government, said it wanted to
restart the field by Wednesday - eager to show the world and oil
companies that the situation was under control.
But one El Sharara worker contacted by Reuters said he and
his colleagues were staying home: "Workers will only come back
when it is safe."
(additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tunis; Editing by
Sophie Walker)