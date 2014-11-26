* Libya has two governments vying for legitimacy
* Both sides plan to send OPEC delegations
* Rival government plans to keep state oil firm out of
conflict
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Nov 26 Libya's rival government wants
to send its appointed oil minister to the OPEC summit in Vienna
this week and will refuse to comply with any production
decisions if it is denied access, the minister said.
Libya has two cabinets and parliaments vying for legitimacy
since a rival group took control of the capital Tripoli in
August, installing its own prime minister and assembly and
forcing the country's internationally recognised prime minister,
Abdullah al-Thinni, to move his operations to the east of the
country.
The United Nations and world powers have not recognised
rival Prime Minister Omar al-Hassi, but his political alliance
controls major ministries in Tripoli.
"We are the legitimate government. We want to present Libya
at this meeting," he said in an interview late on Tuesday. "We
haven't yet received an invitation ... I've heard the other side
got an invitation," Mashallah Zwai, Hassi's oil minister, said,
referring to Thinni's cabinet.
The rival government's plans to attend the OPEC summit may
pose a test for the international community over choosing an
authority to deal with in the major oil producer, which is
caught up in strife three years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Thinni is operating from the east, to where the elected
parliament has also moved its base.
Libya will not comply with any decisions taken in Vienna if
Zwai can not go with his delegation, which includes National Oil
Corp (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanallah and its OPEC governor, the
minister said, sitting in the NOC office that had been used by
previous oil ministers.
"If the government of Libya gets represented by the
non-legitimate government, then we will take legal action," he
said, adding that suspending Libya's membership or not paying
fees were options.
Thinni's government plans to send its own three-person
delegation to the OPEC meeting, its spokesman Mohammed Bazaza
said. He provided no names.
TURKEY VISIT
In an attempt to reassure buyers of Libyan oil over the
control of petroleum exports, Zwai said his government would not
interfere in the business of the NOC and that the central bank
was handling oil sales.
"We will be using the same payment system. We try to keep
the central bank and the NOC out of this fighting," he said,
referring to the political conflict. "We don't want to change
the system. This is our responsibility to the Libyan people."
The central bank has managed to stay out of the conflict and
currently keeps almost all oil revenue on its accounts, paying
out only state salaries and essential food subsidies.
Zwai said Libya's production was running at 757,520 barrels
per day (bpd), which included 140,000 bpd in refined products.
The biggest contributor was the al-Waha oil company with an
output of 203,158 bpd, followed by Arabian Gulf Oil Co with
155,851 bpd, according to the latest production report from NOC
that he gave Reuters. Sirte Oil Co pumped 76,700 bpd.
Meanwhile, the 340,000 bpd El Sharara field was under
control of an armed group allied to his government, Zwai said,
though it could not produce crude because a rival group was
blocking a pipeline. Clashes at the southern field forced its
closure this month.
The El Feel field close to El Sharara was also still closed,
he said. Both rely on the same power supply.
He said oil revenues would fall to less than 15 billion
Libyan dinars ($12 billion) this year, down from 40 billion
dinars in 2013, due to repeated disruptions and protests at oil
facilities especially in the first half of the year.
The shortfall might force the central bank to use some of
its foreign currency reserves to help fund annual imports worth
$30 billion and a budget typically larger than $40 billion. No
recent budget figures have been published.
Zwai will fly to Istanbul on Wednesday, before the OPEC
summit starts, to attend a business forum held under the
auspices of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a
copy of the invitation addressing him as Libya's energy
minister.
"This will be an opportunity to showcase the achievements of
the national salvation government," he said, referring to the
name of Hassi's cabinet.
A public appearance at an conference to be attended by 7,000
foreign businessmen from 102 countries, according to the
invitation, would be a diplomatic success for the rival Tripoli
government.
Most Western and Arab embassies moved out of Tripoli during
fighting in the summer and have refused to return despite an
improvement in security. A Turkish envoy and the Sudanese
foreign minister have both travelled to Tripoli to meet Hassi.
