TRIPOLI Dec 18 Libya's Tripoli-based state firm
National Oil Corp (NOC) will remain independent, it said on
Thursday, in an apparent attempt to reassure foreign oil buyers
it will stay out of the country's conflict.
Libya has two governments vying for legitimacy which have
been trying to control the vital energy sector. NOC is based in
Tripoli, where the non-internationally recognised government
sits.
"Regardless of the continuing challenges on various levels,
NOC will remain independent," NOC said in a statement. "As the
sole legal entity to represent and act on behalf of the Libyan
oil and gas sector, NOC will continue the sound partnerships
with international oil companies."
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)