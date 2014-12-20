* Official Libyan government pushed out of capital in August
* Parallel governments stake rival claims to revenues
* Exiled government has no plan to create new oil company
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Dec 20 Libya's internationally
recognised government aims to set up a new payment system to
receive oil revenues, bypassing the central bank based in
Tripoli, the capital city that is no longer under its control,
its top oil official said on Saturday.
The OPEC oil producer has had two parallel governments and
parliaments since August when a group called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli, forcing the recognised administration of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni to the east.
The central bank, which books oil revenues, has sought to
stay out of the conflict, but each side has appointed competing
officials to run National Oil Corp (NOC), the company that sells
Libyan oil.
Last month, Thinni named al-Mabrook Abu Seif as head of NOC
after the rival government appointed its own oil minister to
work in the company's headquarters in Tripoli.
The question of who owns Libya's oil is key for foreign
buyers. For decades, they have paid for Libyan crude through a
state bank linked to the central bank in Tripoli.
In an attempt to prevent oil revenues reaching the rival
side, Thinni's government aims to set up a system for foreign
oil buyers routed through an eastern branch of the central bank,
Abu Seif said in a telephone interview.
"We've discussed this with the prime minister and the
president of the House of Representatives and central bank head
... (Ali Salem) Hibri," he said, referring to the man appointed
by the Thinni-allied parliament after it voted to fire Sadiq
al-Kabir who is still acting as governor, according to the
central bank's website.
No final decision had yet been taken, Abu Seif said.
Thinni's government also plans to make changes at the top of
NOC but will not set up its own, separate oil firm, he said,
even though officials based in the east have difficulties
maintaining contact with NOC staff in Tripoli.
The central bank is currently keeping oil revenues in its
coffers, with the exception of civil servants' salaries and food
subsidies, in an attempt to stay out of the fray.
But a struggle for oil revenues is likely to intensify as
both governments will need a new budget from 2015. Thinni has
said his government was living off a bank loan.
Oil output fell by an estimated 300,000 barrels per day last
week due to the closure of the biggest ports, Es Sider and Ras
Lanuf, after a force allied to Tripoli launched an offensive to
take them. Both sides have been fighting over the area since
then.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)