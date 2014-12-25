(Corrects provenance of website)

TRIPOLI Dec 25 A rocket hit a tank at the eastern Libyan oil port Es Sider, officials said on Thursday.

Libya's biggest export terminal, Es Sider has been closed for two weeks because of fighting nearby between forces allied to Libya's competing governments.

"A tank was hit but the damage is limited," said an official from a security service allied to the internationally recognised government, now operating from eastern Libya.

A non-official website, called Libya's Oil and Gas Ministry, also said there had been a rocket strike at Es Sider.

Libya's oil production had fallen to 230,000 barrels a day, an oil official told local news agency Al-Rseefa. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)