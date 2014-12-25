(Adds details, background)
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami
BENGHAZI/TUNIS, Libya Dec 25 A rocket set a
storage tank at the eastern Libyan oil of port Es Sider on fire
as armed factions allied to competing governments fought for
control of the country's biggest export terminal, officials from
both sides said on Thursday.
Clashes were also reported from Sirte, a city west of Es
Sider, killing up to 19, among them 14 guards at a power plant,
residents said. No more details were available.
Es Sider and its adjacent Ras Lanuf terminal have been
closed since a force allied to a rival government in Tripoli
moved east trying to take them, part of a struggle between
former rebels who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now
fight for power and a share of oil reserves.
Libya has had two governments and parliaments since a group
called Libya Dawn seized the capital in August by expelling a
rival faction, installing its own prime minister and forcing the
recognised premier, Abdullah al-Thinni, to operate out of the
east with the elected House of Representatives.
Thinni accuses Libya Dawn of relying on Islamists. The
Tripoli-based government says Thinni's forces have allied
themselves with former Gaddafi officers such as ex-general
Khalifa Haftar.
Ali Hassi, spokesman for a security service allied to
Thinni's internationally-recognised government, said the rival
force tried taking the Es Sider with speedboats, opening fire on
an oil tank.
Ismail al-Shukri, spokesman for the rival force, said it had
launched a new push to take the ports but denied it had sent
boats or shot at any storage tanks. He blamed the other side,
saying aircraft had attacked the tank.
"A tank was hit but the damage is limited," said Hassi,
adding that the advance had been stopped with aircraft and
ground troops. Clashes were also reported in Ben Jawad west of
Es Sider.
An oil ministry official said the storage tank was still on
fire. Smoke could be seen on pictures posted on social media
websites and described as showing the port.
The fighting has reduced Libya's crude output to 352,000
barrels a day, a spokesman for state National Oil Corp said.
Only the Brega, Sarir, Messla and offshore operations were still
producing, he said. Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports had been
processing an estimated 300,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf
Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
Dan GRebler)