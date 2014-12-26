(Adds details, quotes, background)
TRIPOLI Dec 26 A fire at an oil storage tank at
Libya's Es Sider port has spread to two more tanks after a
rocket hit the country's biggest terminal during clashes between
forces allied to competing governments, officials said on
Friday.
Es Sider and its adjacent Ras Lanuf terminal have been
closed since a force allied to a rival government in Tripoli
moved east trying to take them, part of a struggle between
former rebels who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but are
now fighting for power and a share of oil reserves.
On Thursday, both sides reported an initial hit on an oil
tank during clashes, blaming each other for the damage.
Since then, "the clashes have hit several tanks which are
burning," said Mohamed El Harari, spokesman for the state
National Oil Corp (NOC).
Ali al-Hassi, spokesman for a security force allied to the
internationally-recognised government, said the fire had spread
to two more tanks but the exact damage was unclear.
Hassi had blamed the rival force for shooting at the first
tank while trying to take the port with speed boats. The rival
force had blamed the other side for using war planes.
The North African country has had two governments and
parliaments since a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital
in August by expelling a rival faction, installing its own prime
minister and forcing the recognised premier, Abdullah al-Thinni,
to operate out of the east with the elected House of
Representatives.
Thinni accuses Libya Dawn of relying on Islamists. The
Tripoli-based government says Thinni's forces have allied
themselves with former Gaddafi officers such as ex-general
Khalifa Haftar.
The fighting has reduced Libya's crude output to 352,000
barrels a day, NOC said on Thursday. Es Sider and Ras Lanuf
ports had been processing an estimated 300,000 bpd until their
closure.
Es Sider is fed from fields run by Waha Oil Co, a
joint-venture of NOC with U.S. firms Hess, Marathon
and ConocoPhillips.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)