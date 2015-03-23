By Ulf Laessing
| CAIRO, March 23
CAIRO, March 23 Libya's official government,
operating out of hotels in the east after being driven from the
capital, is unlikely to succeed in plans announced last week to
divert the country's oil export income away from Tripoli.
Control over oil is at the heart of a struggle between two
rival governments who are fighting for territory in the North
African OPEC state four years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Both sides field armies of fighters whose salaries are paid
with export revenues collected by the National Oil Company
(NOC), which continues to operate out of Tripoli and sell oil
abroad even though the capital is in the hands of a faction
whose legitimacy is not recognised by the international buyers.
Last week, the internationally recognised government, which
runs an eastern rump state since fleeing the capital last year,
said it wanted all oil exports to be paid for through a new
state oil firm it is setting up in the east.
But analysts, oil insiders and Libyan businessmen said the
eastern firm - also called NOC - is unlikely to persuade buyers
that it is the legitimate owner of Africa's largest oil
reserves, as long as the original NOC is still operating in the
capital.
"Oil contracts... are signed with the (Tripoli) NOC and paid
into central bank accounts," said Mattia Toaldo, policy fellow
at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"I don't think that materially the ...(eastern) government
could change that without modifying these contracts," he said.
"It'd have to assure to the companies that it is in fact in
control, which is not the case."
Introducing a new payment system would mean breaking up the
central bank, which has processed oil exports though accounts
used by buyers for decades, and which is the only source of hard
currency for the importers who feed Libya's 6 million people.
The bank is one of the last institutions largely left
untouched by the power struggle, paying public salaries across
the country, including those of the armed groups on the state
payroll who are fighting on both sides in the civil war.
OIL MAPS IN TRIPOLI
Libya has slid into chaos four years after the war that
ousted Gaddafi. Various rebel groups that opposed the dictator
were put on the public payroll after his downfall and have
refused to disarm.
They have divided into two main factions, which have battled
for control of the capital and state institutions. Islamist
fighters, some proclaiming allegiance to Islamic State, have
also taken root in some areas during the ensuing chaos.
The United Nations is hosting talks in Morocco to try to
resolve the conflict. The talks were extended after a deadline
for a preliminary deal was missed on Sunday.
Doubts about ownership of oil and insecurity in ports have
crippled Libya's exports, which have shrunk to less than 500,000
barrels per day, a third of pre-2011 levels, hurting both sides,
which depend overwhelmingly on state revenues.
Although Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, now operating in
the east, claims the authority to assert control over oil
exports, those involved in the trade say it would be all but
impossible for him to do so.
Thousands of documents, contracts, maps and geological
sheets are stored in Tripoli at headquarters of the NOC and its
subsidiaries, where hundreds of employees work.
Thinni has appointed a new head for his new NOC in the east.
But no proper building exists yet to house it in Benghazi, the
main eastern city which is now a war zone between Islamist
militants and his forces.
His cabinet has been working out of hotels in Bayda, a town
1,200 km east of Tripoli. They produce documents but have little
control over ministry staff based in Tripoli.
UNAUTHORISED SALES
Both main sides say they are committed to ensuring that
Libya exports oil only through lawful channels, and that rogue
armed groups must not be able to arrange their own unofficial
sales. A UN panel recommended in February that an international
monitoring force be established to prevent unauthorised exports.
By unveiling a mechanism for the east to assert control over
all oil sales, Thinni may be trying to persuade rogue commanders
in the east not to go it alone.
Ibrahim Jathran, commander of an armed force who controls
four eastern ports, tried last year to sell oil on his own, but
now proclaims at least nominal loyalty to Thinni's government.
Citing ship tracking data, oil traders said a tanker
appeared to have tried to lift crude at one of the eastern ports
under Jathran's control this month. Jathran denies this.
He has threatened to call for secession for the east should
the faction now controlling Tripoli win international
recognition.
Toaldo said attempts by armed groups to sell oil were
unlikely to succeed as long as the European Union, the biggest
buyer of Libyan oil, as well as the United States have pledged
not to recognise "parallel institutions" offering oil.
Thinni is also unlikely try in earnest to convince oil
buyers to sign new contracts, which might scare them away,
hurting both sides in the conflict.
Any further reduction in Libya's oil exports would seriously
worsen a public finance crisis, said Husni Bey, head of HB
group, one of the largest private firms in Libya doing business
on territory controlled by both sides.
The central bank has been burning through its dollar
reserves to keep the state afloat and fund annual imports worth
$30 billion. The Libyan currency has fallen by a third since
last year.
"It is self injury to attempt creating an alternative or
duplicate NOC in the East," said Bey. "Oil (revenues) will fall
short even of paying wages and subsidies."
(Editing by Peter Graff)