TRIPOLI, April 5 Libya's Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni has said his government would run its own oil sales
and deposit revenues abroad in a bid to divert proceeds away
from a rival self-declared administration in Tripoli.
Crude revenues are at the heart of a battle for control of
the North African OPEC producer that has pitted the two rival
governments against each other in a growing conflict, four years
after the civil war ousted strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
On Sunday, a suicide bomber struck at a checkpoint near the
Tripoli-allied town of Misrata, killing at least six people and
wounding 40 more, according to a local news agency.
Thinni, based in the eastern city of Al-Bayda, announced
late on Saturday he had authorised his internationally
recognised government's oil corporation to open a separate bank
account in the United Arab Emirates for oil revenues and to seek
independent oil sales.
Until now oil sales and revenues have gone through Libya's
central bank and National Oil Corporation in Tripoli, where a
rival administration took over last summer. The Tripoli-based
NOC has tried to stay out of the conflict between the rival
governments.
Analysts say Thinni's government will struggle to convince
international traders it is legally entitled to claim ownership
of Libyan crude.
"The purpose of opening a bank account in the United Arab
Emirates is the collection ... of oil revenues," Al-Mabrook Bou
Seif, head of Thinni's NOC in eastern Libya, told Reuters.
He said any revenues from sales would be transferred from
there to a central bank branch in Al-Bayda. He said several
foreign partners had been contacted but gave no details.
Officials from the Tripoli-based state firm, also known as
NOC, were not immediately available to comment on the plan.
Thinni's government also plans to open representative
offices of its NOC in the United States, Britain and Germany,
and carry out swaps of Libyan crude for refined products and
fuel to provide basic supplies.
COMPLICATIONS
Oil experts say it will be difficult for Thinni to assert
more control on the sector as this would likely require
adjusting contracts with Libya's clients. Thousands of maps,
documents and contracts are at the NOC headquarters in Tripoli.
Libya now produces around 600,000 barrels of crude per day,
less than half the 1.6 million bpd it produced before the fall
of Gaddafi. Several oil ports and major fields have been closed
by fighting but the two biggest oil ports, Ras Lanuf and Es
Sider with a combined capacity of 600,000 bpd, may open soon.
Seeking separate oil transactions, though, may exacerbate
the conflict with the Tripoli administration.
On Sunday, war planes allied to Thinni's government carried
out airstrikes on the outskirts of Tripoli, an air force
spokesman said. There were no immediate reports of damage or
casualties.
Introducing a new payment mechanism would also mean breaking
up the central bank system, the only source of hard currency for
importers and one of the last institutions left untouched by the
rival governments' power struggle. It still pays public salaries
across the country.
