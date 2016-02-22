TRIPOLI Feb 22 More attacks on Libya's oil
facilities are likely unless a United Nations-backed unity
government is approved, and militants hit one oilfield just last
week, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on
Monday.
Mustafa Sanalla told Reuters that suspected Islamic State
militants had staged their latest attack against Libya's oil
infrastructure on late Thursday or Friday, setting fire to one
production tank and damaging another at the Fida oil field.
Fida lies south-west of the oil terminals of Es Sider and
Ras Lanuf, where militants launched repeated assaults and
inflicted major damage last month.
Total current production stands at 360,000-370,000 barrels
per day, he said, less than a quarter of the 1.6 million bpd
that Libya was producing before the uprising that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)